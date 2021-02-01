Yale is offering its highly popular 'happiness' course to high school students for free

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff, a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) In order to help young people combat the growing mental health crisis brought on by the pandemic, Yale University is now offering a variation of its most popular online course to more than 500 low-income high school students across the US at no cost.

Yale psychology professor Laurie Santos created the online course -- called "The Science of Well Being" -- in 2018. It was introduced the same year as her in-person version of the course, "Psychology and the Good Life," which attracted more than 1,200 undergraduates, or about one in four students on campus, in its first semester, according to a statement released by Yale.

Santos, who lived among students as the head of Yale's Silliman College, said the idea for the course came to her after she saw firsthand the growing levels of depression and anxiety her students were experiencing.

"This is a really challenging time, and that means that students need to learn new strategies to protect their mental health," Santos said in the release. "Our goal is to equip students with scientifically validated strategies for living a more satisfying life, while also creating opportunities for high-striving low-income students and students of color to demonstrate college-readiness."

The course -- which was developed in partnership with the University of Connecticut and the National Education Equity Lab with support from the Arthur M. Blank Foundation -- will "present students with scientifically validated strategies for living a more satisfying life and examine what psychological science shows about how to be happier, how to feel less stressed, and how to flourish more," according to the university.

