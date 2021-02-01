The Better Business Bureau is warning people not to post their Covid-19 vaccination cards on social media

(CNN) No matter how excited you are about getting your vaccine, the Better Business Bureau is warning you: Avoid sharing photos of your Covid-19 vaccine cards.

"Unfortunately, your card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information about where you got your vaccine," said the BBB in a news release. "If your social media privacy settings aren't set high, you may be giving valuable information away for anyone to use."

Another issue with sharing your vaccination card on social media is that it makes it easier for scammers to create imitation cards that they can sell, like some did in Great Britain, according to BBB, a non-proft that works to expose fraud and provide information to consumers.

Instead of posting the vaccination card, you can share you vaccine sticker instead, the BBB suggests, and review your social media settings to make sure you know who can see your information.

The Department of Defense released the first images of a Covid-19 vaccination record card and vaccination kits in December.

