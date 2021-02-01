Olympia, Washington police clear out hotel after it was 'occupied' by homeless activist group, city says

(CNN) Police cleared out a downtown Olympia, Washington hotel after a homeless activist group allegedly "forcibly occupied" the establishment Sunday to shelter unhoused people, the City of Olympia said in a statement late Sunday night.

At least seven people were taken into custody, according to CNN affiliate KIRO , which said some Red Lion Hotel employees were trapped in the hotel's basement for more than six hours. According to the city's statement, guests in about 40 rooms sheltered in place while police cleared the hotel.

People inside the hotel began calling 911 around 11 a.m. local time (2 p.m. ET) Sunday, to report "a group was attempting to forcibly take over the hotel," the city said. Police also received reports hotel employees felt "under threat from the group and that an employee was allegedly assaulted," the city said.

Olympia Police Lt. Paul Lower told CNN affiliate KOMO News one of the people who entered the hotel was wielding a hatchet, adding that others reportedly carried batons and knives. According to police estimates, there were about 45 members of the group inside and outside the hotel, the city said.

The group in question, Oly Housing Now (OHN), "is a coalition of Olympia residents working to end homelessness," and supports "direct action" to accomplish its goals, according to a news release on the group's recently created Facebook and Twitter accounts.

