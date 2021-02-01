Former Seahawks lineman Chad Wheeler pleads not guilty to domestic violence charges

(CNN) Former Seattle Seahawks player Chad Wheeler pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of domestic violence and resisting arrest for a January incident with his girlfriend, a spokesman for a Washington prosecutor said.

Wheeler, an offensive lineman, is charged with two felonies -- first-degree domestic violence assault and domestic violence unlawful imprisonment, as well as misdemeanor resisting arrest, court records show.

According to court documents, prosecutors said, "(Wheeler) viciously attacked the victim in her bedroom, strangling her at times with both hands." Wheeler is also accused of strangling the victim twice until she lost consciousness.

The victim texted friends, her family and Wheeler's father to call 911, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, and police officers who arrived forced entry after hearing her screaming inside. An officer attempted to use a Taser to subdue Wheeler "with little effect."

The victim in the case was present in court and made a statement on his release conditions through a victim advocate, according to the statement from Casey McNerthney, spokesman for the King County Prosecuting Attorney. Specifically, she asked the court to return Wheeler to jail.

