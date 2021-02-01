Georgia police chief and officer pushed out over racist, misogynist remarks caught on camera at BLM rally

(CNN) The police chief and a patrolman in a small Georgia town have been pushed out of their jobs after they were caught having a racist, misogynist conversation while preparing to patrol a Black Lives Matter Rally in June 2020, according to Buddy Walker, an assistant to Hamilton Mayor Julie Brown.

Hamilton Police Chief Gene Allmond and Patrolman John Brooks can be heard on a body camera having the conversation. Brooks can be heard using racial slurs and making lewd comments about Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms as well as former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Allmond seemingly agreed with Brooks, saying, "Yes, Sir" in response to one of Brooks' lewd comments. Allmond later complained about the protests and made comments regarding slaves saying, "For the most part it seems to me like they furnished them a house to live in, they furnished them clothes to put on their back, they furnished them food to put on their table and all they had to do was (bleep) work."

CNN has not been able to obtain the unedited audio, and the version provided by the city of Hamilton censored some of the words the men used.

​Walker said the police department had not been using body cameras regularly but were "trying to get them to work."

