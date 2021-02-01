Anti-vaxxers briefly shut down Dodger Stadium vaccination site over weekend, police say

(CNN) A few dozen protesters carrying anti-vaccination signs briefly shut down Los Angeles' largest Covid-19 vaccination site over the weekend.

The Los Angeles Fire Department temporarily closed the entrance to the Dodger Stadium vaccination site Saturday for 55 minutes, Andrea Garcia, a spokeswoman for Mayor Eric Garcetti, told CNN on Monday.

Hundreds of cars were waiting in line for the vaccine as anti-vaccination protesters held up messages outside, CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS reported.

Video from the affiliate showed one sign that said, "LA Better Dodge The Vaxxx"; another read "Covid=Scam."

Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Officer Drake Madison told CNN that the protesters were "anti-vaxxers." The gathering was peaceful and no arrests were made, he said.

