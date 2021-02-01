To safely enjoy the Super Bowl, watch at home with people with whom you live, CDC says

(CNN) The pandemic has affected nearly every facet of daily life and the Super Bowl is no exception.

The yearly game to settle who is the champion of the NFL is this Sunday. The game, along with its accompanying hype and parties, comes just as health officials are begging Americans to hunker down to help stop the spread of new strains of the coronavirus.

So the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has some tips on how to safely navigate Super Bowl Sunday. Their top piece of advice is -- not surprisingly -- to watch the game at home with the people you live with.

"Attending large gatherings including the Super Bowl increases your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19," according to the guidance posted on the CDC's website

If you insist on having a small watch party, the CDC says you should host it outdoors and make sure everyone has a mask. The guidance recommends limiting alcohol consumption because alcohol may make you less likely to follow Covid-19 safety measures.