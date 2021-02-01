This candy company will pay you $30 an hour to taste test their sweets

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff , a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) This is one sweet offer.

A Canadian company is looking to pay people to try their candy and rate it. And the best part is, the job is remote.

The Candy Funhouse is an online candy store that is seeking full-time and part-time workers willing to try out, and honestly review, their candies and chocolates in a position they call a "candyologist."

"Candidates should have enthusiasm and eagerness to try confectionery products. We are looking for honest and objective opinions on the products that will be taste tested," the listing says.

"Candidates will be responsible for tasting and reviewing from the 3000 products we currently carry."

Read More