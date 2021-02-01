US kindergarten kids who act out more likely to be heavy online users later, study says

(The Conversation) Specific groups of kindergartners in the US are more likely to be frequent users of social networking, online gaming or messaging by the end of fifth grade, according to our new study in the journal Child Development.

The big idea

Children of parents who emphasized early literacy activities and who set limits on watching TV were less likely later to be frequent users of online technologies.

Why it matters

What still isn't known

Our study has limitations. Our results may be conservative because children self-reported how frequently they used online technologies. Data collection ended before the Covid-19 pandemic began.

READ MORE: 3 smart ways to use screen time while coronavirus keeps kids at home

What's next

Identifying at this early stage which young children are more likely to later be frequent users of online technologies might help families prevent problematic use.

Setting screen time routines that help children meet recommended guidelines for physical play, sleep, book reading and other beneficial developmental activities may help prevent overuse of online technologies. Limiting children's access during homework, shared mealtimes and within one hour of bedtime may also help. Families can set rules limiting access to electronic devices. Parents could encourage early literacy activities that help children become independent readers.

Educators and health providers can inform parents about the repeatedly observed negative associations between frequent use of online technologies and children's development, as well as support and assist families in setting up screen time routines.