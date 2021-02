Mysterious untreatable fevers once devastated whole families. This doctor discovered what caused them

(CNN) It's an ancient disease that may have evolved to confer protection against the plague -- but until 20 years ago, it had scientists and doctors flummoxed.

They couldn't explain why those afflicted, often in the same family, had recurring fevers, abdominal pain, troublesome rashes and muscle aches. Known as familial Mediterranean fever, the disease often went undiagnosed for years, and it was sometimes fatal.

Unusual in most parts of the world, it was more common in the countries that border the Eastern Mediterranean -- including Turkey and Israel -- where one or two of every 1,000 people have it

A similar, but unrelated, mystery fever was initially thought to affect families with Scottish and Irish heritage.

While these types of periodic fevers, now classed as autoinflammatory disorders, are regarded as rare, they cause misery for those who suffer from them

