Prehistoric teeth hint at Stone Age sex with Neanderthals

(CNN) Early modern humans and Neanderthals lived in Europe and parts of Asia at the same time -- overlapping for several thousands of years before our archaic relatives disappeared around 40,000 years ago.

During this time, Homo sapiens and Neanderthals encountered each other and sometimes had sex and gave birth to children. The evidence is buried within our genes, DNA analysis has shown, with most Europeans having around 2% Neanderthal DNA in their genomes from this ancient interbreeding.

Neanderthals and early modern humans living in Europe and parts of Asia overlapped for several thousand years.

However, there has been relatively little direct physical evidence of these encounters and fossilized bones. Skeletons that have been found haven't offered definitive proof.

Now, a new analysis of 11 teeth found in a cave in Jersey, an island in the English Channel, has suggested that some of them could have belonged to individuals that had mixed Homo neanderthalensis and Homo sapiens ancestry.

The teeth, identified as being Neanderthal, were found when the site, known as La Cotte de St. Brelade , was first excavated in 1910 and 1911. A new analysis of the teeth, published in the Journal of Human Evolution on Monday, has shown that the choppers actually came from two different individuals who lived there 48,000 years ago. Seven of the teeth had both modern human and Neanderthal traits.

