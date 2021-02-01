(CNN) —

Everyone’s definition of sexy is different: For some, it means showing as much skin as possible. And for others, it just means feeling confident no matter what you’re wearing (or not). Still, if your version of the perfect Valentine’s Day includes lingerie, you want to feel your best in it.

If you’re looking to invest in some new intimates for the occasion this year, rest assured there are tons of romantic options on the market no matter your style. And really, there’s no better way to celebrate the holiday than treating yourself to something nice — and the best lingerie for Valentine’s Day is the type that makes you feel, well, amazing.

Ahead, find 23 ways to upgrade your lingerie drawer no matter your size, style, budget or relationship status. Looking for more V-Day gift ideas? Check out our favorite Valentine’s Day heartfelt gifts, gifts for her, gifts for him, gifts for kids, Nordstrom gifts, gifts for pets and guide to flower delivery.

The Long-Lined Lace Bralette ($35; wearlively.com)

The Long-Lined Lace Bralette PHOTO: Lively

Lively’s Long-Line Bralette is the perfect pick if you’re not into lingerie but still want to feel sexy. One reviewer calls it “the trifecta,” thanks to its “comfort, beauty and support all in a bralette.”

Ann Summers Cherryann Lace Trim Satin Chemise ($32; asos.com)

Ann Summers Cherryann Lace Trim Satin Chemise PHOTO: Asos

Equal parts playful and sexy, this lace-trim chemise is great for anyone looking for a comfortable lingerie option.

Skims Cotton Jersey Dipped Thong ($16; nordstrom.com or $18; skims.com)

Skims Cotton Jersey Dipped Thong PHOTO: Skims

Available in up to a size 4X, Skims’ breathable cotton thong is meant to sit high on the hips for a nostalgic, sexy vibe.

The Lace High-Waist Bikini ($10; wearlively.com)

The Lace High-Waist Bikini PHOTO: Lively

Give your go-to undies a lacy upgrade with this affordable high-waisted style from Lively.

Oh La La Cheri Valentine Soft Cup Babydoll Chemise & G-String Thong ($46; nordstrom.com)

Oh La La Cheri Valentine Soft Cup Babydoll Chemise & G-String Thong PHOTO: Nordstrom

Reviewers call this babydoll chemise, which runs true to size, “well made and surprisingly comfy to wear.” Another says it made her “feel super confident and sexy.” It’s available in plus sizes as well.

Thistle & Spire Sidney Velvet Keyhole Thong ($32; nordstrom.com)

Thistle & Spire Sidney Velvet Keyhole Thong PHOTO: Nordstrom

A thong with a double-front cutout screams sex appeal — but the subtle stretch of the material makes it comfortable enough to wear on days other than Valentine’s Day.

Thirdlove 24/7 Lace Contour Plunge Bra ($70; thirdlove.com)

Thirdlove 24/7 Lace Contour Plunge Bra PHOTO: Thirdlove

If you’re looking for a bra that you can get major use out of even after Valentine’s Day is over, this Thirdlove style is it. (More than 2,700 5-star reviews agree.)

Stretch Velvet Plunge Bra ($42; skims.com)

Stretch Velvet Plunge Bra PHOTO: Skims

We love a velvet lingerie moment, and this plunge bra seems so comfy for a low-key night. Naturally it has a matching thong too.

Thirdlove Lace High Brief ($28; thirdlove.com)

Thirdlove Lace High Brief PHOTO: Thirdlove

Reviewers say this high-waisted brief won’t ride up — and that it’s “so comfortable, soft and smooth.”

Fleur Du Mal Lace-Up Cheeky ($65; fleurdumal.com)

Fleur Du Mal Lace-Up Cheeky PHOTO: Fleur Du Mal

Add just a little something extra with this lace-up back panty with a very cheeky cutout.

Asos Design Soft Rib Pajama Short ($20; asos.com)

Asos Design Soft Rib Pajama Short PHOTO: Asos

Who says sexy lingerie has to mean baring almost everything? Sometimes a boxer-inspired bottom is the sexiest of all.

Parade Re:Play High-Rise Brief ($10; yourparade.com)

Re:Play High-Rise Brief PHOTO: Parade

The sheer side panels on these high-waisted briefs offer the perfect amount of peekaboo coverage.

Wolford Satin Garter Belt ($105; barenecessities.com)

Wolford Satin Garter Belt PHOTO: Bare Necessities

Wolford’s satin stocking garter belt is made from luxe-feeling laser-cut nylon with a touch of elastane for just the right amount of stretch.

Bowery Lace Demi Bra ($117; liberte.co)

Bowery Lace Demi Bra PHOTO: Liberte

A pretty lace bra that can be worn well past Valentine’s Day, and it’s got its own matching thong and hipster too. Even better? With the code CNN15, Underscored readers can score 15% off their entire purchase.

Tosca Demi Underwire Bra ($125.50; cosabella.com)

Tosca Demi Underwire Bra PHOTO: Cosabella

Available in sizes up to a 36D, this underwire bra features red-and-pink lace all over, and there’s of course a matching thong too.

Superdown Brooklyn Slip ($48; revolve.com)

Superdown Brooklyn Slip PHOTO: Revolve

Wear this side-slit slip at night, then layer it atop a jeans-and-tee outfit well after V-Day.

Kat The Label Cindy Camisole ($69; revolve.com)

Kat The Label Cindy Camisole PHOTO: Revolve

This white camisole set is equal parts saccharine and sexy, thanks to the lace paneling and button-front top.

Bethanie Full Cup Underwire Bra ($180; agentprovocateur.com)

Bethanie Full Cup Underwire Bra PHOTO: Agent Provocateur

This romantic underwire bra is available up to a size 36E and has its own matching thong too.

Bow Embroidery Bodysuit ($245; fleurdumal.com)

Bow Embroidery Bodysuit PHOTO: Fleur Du Mal

A bodysuit that was practically made for V-Day, with pink mesh, red trim and tiny bow embroidery all over. How sweet.

Hanky Panky After Midnight Racy Keyhole Bodysuit ($88; revolve.com)

Hanky Panky After Midnight Racy Keyhole Bodysuit PHOTO: Revolve

This cheetah-patterned bodysuit has adjustable shoulder straps for comfort, front bows for flair and an open bottom for, well, easy access.

Edenn Bodysuit ($149; originally $505; agentprovocateur.com)

Edenn Bodysuit PHOTO: Agent Provocateur

If white lingerie feels too reminiscent of bridalwear, opt for a soft blush pink instead.

Pretty Flowers Babydoll ($65; intimissimi.com)

Pretty Flowers Babydoll PHOTO: Intimissimi

This babydoll chemise makes for the perfect cover-up. Whether or not you wear anything underneath, though, is up to you.

B’Tempted by Wacoal Lace Kiss Chemise ($35; barenecessities.com)

B'Tempted by Wacoal Lace Kiss Chemise PHOTO: Bare Necessities

Looking for something with a little more coverage? This wine-color chemise’s elegant lace design offers a touch of sheer sophistication.