(CNN) —

Though you may already have the thoughtful card, the chocolates and the floral arrangements, if you really want to go the extra mile with something that’ll last a lifetime, you’ll want to gift a gorgeous piece of jewelry.

Whether they’re interested in diamond-studded hoops, a locket necklace or a sleek watch, we’ve found some beautiful pieces to show them how much you appreciate them — without breaking the bank. Looking for more gift ideas? Be sure to check out our Valentine’s Day gift guides for all your loved ones, for him, for her, for your pet and Nordstrom gifts too.

Zales Heart-Shaped Lab-Created Blue and White Sapphire Heart Pendant ($99.98, originally $149; zales.com)

Zales Heart-Shaped Lab-Created Blue and White Sapphire Heart Pendant PHOTO: Zales

This is easily one of our favorite heart-shaped pendant necklaces to gift this Valentine’s Day. We love the eye-catching blue sapphire surrounded by white gems and encased in a gold plate.

Mejuri White Sapphire Duo Studs ($180; mejuri.com)

Mejuri White Sapphire Duo Studs PHOTO: Mejuri

Your valentine will be reaching for these dainty studs each day, which makes them the perfect gift. Made of 14-karat gold, the earrings feature two white sapphires that will complement any ensemble or accessory pairings.

Catbird Baby Pearl Hoop ($88 per hoop; catbirdnyc.com)

Catbird Baby Pearl Hoop PHOTO: Catbird

Pearls are having a serious moment right now, especially after they’ve been spotted on Vice President Kamala Harris as a nod to her sorority. Gift your valentine some pearls of their own, such as these precious hoops by Catbird that are small enough for daily wear.

Aurate Double Mini Gold Letter Charm Pendant ($350; auratenewyork.com)

Aurate Double Mini Gold Letter Charm Pendant PHOTO: Aurate

This mini letter charm pendant might be the staple jewelry piece your loved one has been searching for. We love that it features two initial charms so you can select letters that best reflect their heart, whether it’s both of your initials or the state they’re from.

Mejuri Duo Necklace ($280; mejuri.com)

Mejuri Duo Necklace PHOTO: Mejuri

Jewelry with special intertwined detailing is a great option for Valentine’s Day as a representation of the union of two people forever. Mejuri’s Duo Necklace features two loops — one smooth and one ridged — as a symbol that there can be unity amongst differences.

Babeina Gold Heart Earrings (starting at $21.34; etsy.com)

Babeina Gold Heart Earrings PHOTO: Etsy

Not only are these right on the nose for Valentine’s Day, but they’re seriously adorable. Available in purple, ruby or rose, the heart gem hangs onto a delicate hoop for an earring you can’t resist.

Citizen Axiom Watch ($187.50; jared.com)

Citizen Axiom Watch PHOTO: Jared

Like any other piece of jewelry, a watch would make an excellent Valentine’s Day gift too. We love the black and gold design of this one by Citizen that’s sure to make a statement on their wrist.

Catbird Sleeping Beauty Necklace, Opal Solitaire ($194; catbirdnyc.com)

Catbird Sleeping Beauty Necklace, Opal Solitaire PHOTO: Catbird

Diamonds aren’t the only gemstones that’ll turn heads. Your loved one will gasp at the sight of this gorgeous opal solitaire necklace made in Catbird’s signature Sleeping Beauty setting. It’s seriously a necklace fit for a princess.

Verlas Round-Embellished Band ($495; verlas.com)

Verlas Round-Embellished Band PHOTO: Verlas

Consider a classic band for your loved one this Valentine’s Day. This could be a great way to upgrade their wedding band or just a lovely ring to express your affections.

Catbird Celestial Rose Earring ($345; catbird.com)

Catbird Celestial Rose Earring PHOTO: Catbird

Let’s think outside the box for a second. Instead of fresh roses, why not gift them an accessory they can cherish forever? This stunning rose earring is made of gold, features diamonds around its stem and can be worn along the earlobe or dangling.

Fortune & Frame Heart + Arrow Locket ($138; fortuneandframe.com)

Fortune & Frame Heart + Arrow Locket PHOTO: Fortune & Frame

This locket necklace is seriously next level. It’s designed as a heart and arrow that opens up to reveal a special note of your choosing that your valentine can carry wherever they go.

Aurate Flower Earring Back Small ($150; auratenewyork.com)

Aurate Flower Earring Back Small PHOTO: Aurate

Aurate carries some of our favorite statement earrings, and this pair is no different. The floral design is both a little sweet and a little edgy for an accessory that’ll give your loved one the best of both worlds.

Mejuri Diamond Letter Pendant ($195; mejuri.com)

Mejuri Diamond Letter Pendant PHOTO: Mejuri

Who doesn’t love a customized piece of jewelry? Gift your valentine this diamond letter pendant for a subtle sparkle fit for any chain of their choosing.

Piercing Pagoda Rope Chain Necklace ($159.99; pagoda.com)

Piercing Pagoda Rope Chain Necklace PHOTO: Piercing Pagoda

This gold rope chain necklace is sure to impress anyone this Valentine’s Day. It’s perfect for that person who likes to keep their accessories simple but wants something that can elevate their look.

Zales Enchanted Disney Aladdin Pear-Shaped Swiss Blue Topaz and Diamond Arabesque Frame Ring ($499.98, originally $599.99; zales.com)

Zales Enchanted Disney Aladdin Pear-Shaped Swiss Blue Topaz and Diamond Arabesque Frame Ring PHOTO: Zales

Enchanting is certainly a word fitting for a ring as beautiful as this one. Designed for Zales as part of the Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry Collection, this ring is reminiscent of Aladdin with its arabesque frame and sparkling blue topaz.

Caitlyn Minimalist Coordinates Ring ($21.75, originally $29; etsy.com)

Caitlyn Minimalist Coordinates Ring PHOTO: Etsy

A sentimental gift will always be a winner. Gift your valentine this ring to mark the coordinates of where you two met or a special place in your relationship. Even better: It’s available in yellow, silver or rose gold to suit their style.

Zales Diamond Accent Bypass Split Row Hoop Earrings ($29.99, originally $119; zales.com)

Zales Diamond Accent Bypass Split Row Hoop Earrings PHOTO: Zales

Diamonds always spark joy, which is probably why we can’t stop thinking about these earrings. Crafted with a flower-shaped composite diamond surrounded by beaded ribbons, these stunning hoops are unlike anything we’ve seen before.

Mejuri Snake Ring ($325; mejuri.com)

Mejuri Snake Ring PHOTO: Mejuri

If your loved one is passionate about collecting unique jewelry pieces, they’ll be obsessed with Mejuri’s Snake Ring. Made to wrap around the finger like a snake, this ring symbolizes eternity and rebirth — a thoughtful touch your recipient will appreciate.

Aurate Mini Stackable Twist Diamond Ring ($170; auratenewyork.com)

Aurate Mini Stackable Twist Diamond Ring PHOTO: Aurate

If your significant other is on the hunt for high-quality stackable rings, consider this one by Aurate. It features a small white diamond on a gold twist band that’ll blend well with other rings in their collection but also stand out on its own.

With Clarity Olympian Lab Diamond Earrings ($220; withclarity.com)

With Clarity Olympian Lab Diamond Earrings PHOTO: With Clarity

These might be the only earrings your valentine will ever need again. With Clarity’s Olympian Lab Diamond Earrings’ design encapsulates what fine jewelry is all about, at a price point that won’t stress your budget. And with code CNN20, Underscored readers can get them (and other jewelry from the Made for You Collection) for 20% off.

With Clarity Keystar Diamond Pendant ($390; withclarity.com)

With Clarity Keystar Diamond Pendant PHOTO: With Clarity

This Valentine’s Day, your loved one really only wants your heart. Gift them this charming diamond pendant necklace as the key to yours.

Blue Nile Vintage-Inspired Freshwater Cultured Pearl and White Topaz Halo Earrings ($125; bluenile.com)

Blue Nile Vintage-Inspired Freshwater Cultured Pearl and White Topaz Halo Earrings PHOTO: Blue Nile

These vintage-inspired earrings will never go out of style. Made with a classic combination of pearls and white topaz, the studs are the earrings your valentine didn’t know they needed.

Shine by Liz Birthstone Ring (starting at $54.90, originally $61; etsy.com)

Shine By Liz Birthstone Ring PHOTO: Etsy

Let’s take a moment to appreciate how phenomenal this ring is. It’s handcrafted to house up to five birthstones that reflect the people they love most.

Jared Amethyst Bolo Bracelet ($399.99; jared.com)

Jared Amethyst Bolo Bracelet PHOTO: Jared

Purple amethysts and diamonds? Yes, please. This bracelet will leave your Valentine swooning over such a remarkable gift.

Kay Jewelers Black & White Diamond Earrings ($399.99; kay.com)

Kay Jewelers Black & White Diamond Earrings PHOTO: Kay Jewelers

It’s easy to see why these earrings are at the top of our wish list. From the teardrop design to the black and white diamond combination, they’re simply flawless.