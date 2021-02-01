(CNN) —

When American Express announced new temporary benefits on its Platinum cards in early January, it hinted that limited-time perks would also be introduced on its Delta, Hilton and Marriott credit cards “in the coming weeks.” On Monday, the issuer made good on that promise, launching an impressive series of credits and bonus point offers on practically every airline and hotel card in its portfolio.

The new offers, which include up to $220 in statement credits on dining and U.S. wireless telephone services, are designed to retain existing card members who have been unable to use all the benefits of their travel card due to the pandemic. Therefore, to be eligible for these offers, you must have had your card open as of January 1, 2021, and must enroll via Amex Offers before making an eligible transaction.

Delta credit card bonus points and credits

Nearly all of the personal and business American Express Delta credit cards will get added credits, as well as the opportunity to earn bonus points throughout the rest of 2021. The credits vary depending on the type of Delta credit card you have — here’s how they break down on the personal Delta cards:

up to a total of $110 in dining statement credits in portions of $10 per month between February 1 and December 31. Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card members can earnin portions of $10 per month between February 1 and December 31.

up to a total of $165 in dining statement credits in portions of $15 per month between February 1 and December 31. Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card members can earnin portions of $15 per month between February 1 and December 31.

up to a total of $220 in dining statement credits in portions of $20 per month between February 1 and December 31. Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card members can earnin portions of $20 per month between February 1 and December 31.

Small businesses with Delta Amex business credit cards are seeing similar statement credit amounts. However, the business card credits are for U.S. wireless services instead of dining:

In addition, all of the above Delta credit card members can earn 5 miles for every dollar spent on eligible Delta purchases through December 31, 2021. If you have multiple eligible Delta cards, you can only enroll one card for this bonus points offer, but the dining and wireless credits can be activated across multiple cards.

American Express also previously announced that personal and business Delta Platinum and Reserve card members can earn an additional 25% in bonus elite miles for Status Boosts during 2021. Status Boosts award extra Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) for significant amounts of spending on eligible Delta credit cards, making it easier to earn Delta elite status while you’re not traveling.

Hilton credit card bonus points and credits

Eligible Hilton American Express credit cards now come with up to $220 in credits in 2021. PHOTO: American Express

People with American Express Hilton credit cards as of January 1, 2021, are also getting the opportunity to earn extra points and statement credits for purchases they’re likely to make at home while staying off the road during the pandemic. Credits on the four personal and business Hilton credit cards break down like this:

Also, all eligible personal and business Hilton Honors American Express card members can earn 10,000 additional Hilton Honors bonus points after spending $5,000 on purchases through June 30, 2021. This offer can be used up to 10 times, but if you have multiple eligible Hilton credit cards, you can only enroll one card for the bonus points.

Marriott credit card bonus points and credits

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card members can earn up to a total of $220 in dining statement credits in 2021. PHOTO: American Express

Many American Express Marriott credit card members who had their card as of January 1, 2021, will also get access to these statement credit and bonus point opportunities. The offers on Amex’s personal and business Marriott credit cards break down like this:

Marriott Bonvoy American Express Card members can earn up to a total of $110 in dining statement credits in portions of $10 per month between February 1 and December 31.

up to a total of $220 in dining statement credits in portions of $20 per month between February 1 and December 31. Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card members can earnin portions of $20 per month between February 1 and December 31.

up to a total of $165 in U.S. wireless services credits in portions of $15 per month between February 1 and December 31. Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card members can earnin portions of $15 per month between February 1 and December 31.

Finally, select Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant, Marriott Bonvoy Business and Marriott Bonvoy card members can also earn 7,500 additional Marriott Bonvoy points after spending $7,500 on purchases through December 31, 2021. This offer can be used up to 10 times, but if you have multiple eligible Marriott credit cards, you can only enroll one card for the bonus points.

Do these new perks make it worth keeping your Delta, Hilton or Marriott credit card?

These new limited-time credits can offset a significant portion of your annual fee in 2021, and in some cases, effectively eliminate it. PHOTO: American Express

Frankly, these are pretty generous offers, and for those with the basic-level Delta Gold Amex ($99 annual fee), Marriott Bonvoy Amex ($95), Hilton Surpass ($95) or Hilton Amex (no annual fee), the credits alone make keeping your card a no-brainer in 2021. Even if you pay an annual fee for one or more of these cards, you’ll easily get back more in credits than it’ll cost you to keep the card this year.

The same is true of several business credit cards on the list. The Delta Gold Business Amex ($99 annual fee), the Hilton Business Amex ($95) and the Marriott Business Amex ($125) cards all now have limited-time credits that more than offset their annual fees for 2021.

For the more expensive Delta, Hilton and Marriott cards, the credits won’t entirely offset the annual fees for 2021, but they’ll certainly put a dent in the cost. As an example, the Delta Platinum Amex card and Delta Business Amex card each cost $250 a year, so if you can use all $165 in limited-time credits on these cards, you’ll effectively only end up paying $85 for the cards in 2021.

Again, it’s important to note that these credits and bonus point offers are only available for people who had one of these cards already open as of January 1, 2021. That means you won’t have access to these limited-time offers if you open one of these cards today. (The one exception is the Delta Status Boost bonus offer, which is available to both new and existing card members.)

Also, remember that you must enroll in any of these offers before making an eligible transaction in order to earn credits or bonus points. Enrollment is available via Amex Offers either on the American Express website or by using the Amex mobile app. (Again, the one exception is the Delta Status Boost bonus, which is automatic for eligible card members.)

American Express has certainly been a leader when it comes to proactively adding temporary benefits to its travel cards during the pandemic, and these new perks certainly continue that trend. Travel may also begin to open back up in the second half of 2021, so with any luck, you might end up being able to take advantage of not only these new credits and bonus points, but even the actual travel features of your Delta, Hilton or Marriott credit card later this year.