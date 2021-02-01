(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find the best deal on AirPods Pro since Black Friday, discounted Tile trackers and savings winter gear from Backcountry. All that and more below.

AirPods Pro PHOTO: Apple

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are down to the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday. Right now, you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $189.99 at Woot!. Just be sure to shop before they sell out or the price goes back up.

Lowe's PHOTO: Lowe's

Lowe’s is kicking off President’s Day early with deals online starting today. DIY-ers can save on a Genie Garage Door Opener and Phister Sink Faucet, plus when you purchase select Bosch tools, you’ll get a battery kit for free. More deals will be added this week, so keep your eyes peeled.

Tile PHOTO: Amazon

Keep track of all your stuff with these deals on Tile trackers. Right now, several Tile products, including the Mate, Slim, Sticker and two bundles, are marked down, so you’ll save money and any time spent looking for lost items.

Instant Pot Vortex Pro Air Fryer Oven PHOTO: Amazon

If you have yet to get yourself an air fryer, today’s your day — especially since the Vortex Pro Air Fryer Oven from the beloved Instant Pot brand is on sale now at Amazon. In case you were unaware, air-frying gives you all the flavor and texture of deep-fried foods without the mess and added calories of actual oil — and with little to no preheating time, you can whip up dinner in half the time of a conventional oven.

Plus, in addition to air-frying, the 10-quart Vortex Pro comes with eight other built-in smart programs — roast, broil, bake, toast, reheat, proof, dehydrate and rotisserie — all in one appliance, so it’s well poised to become your 2021 kitchen MVP.

Backcountry PHOTO: Backcountry

Just in time for a Nor’easter, Backcountry is kicking off its Winter Yard Sale, featuring the best deals of the season on gear and accessories. You can save up to 50% on everything you need for winter sports, cold weather camping and more activities from top brands like Hydro Flask, Osprey, Columbia and more.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

PhoneSoap

PhoneSoap PHOTO: PhoneSoap

Give the gift of sanitized tech this Valentine’s Day with PhoneSoap’s BOGO 50% off deal. When you buy the UV-sanitizing PhoneSoap and HomeSoap, the AirSoap air purifier or another accessory, you’ll automatically get 50% off a second product of equal or lesser value.

And to sweeten the deal even further, PhoneSoap is also donating $5 from every sale in February to the Ashe Culture Arts Center, a nonprofit organization in New Orleans, Louisiana, that celebrates the people, places and philosophies of the African diaspora through art and culture, so you may want to hold off on buying for a couple days. Luckily, this deal lasts through February 14, so you have plenty of time to save. For more information, read our full PhoneSoap review here.

Editor’s note: It’s still unknown whether or not UV sanitizers and UV-C can kill Covid-19, and the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) released an advisory confirming this. They also note that direct contact with UV-C or looking into the light can cause injury. The UV sanitizers above feature lids with a locking mechanism or the light is only activated when the cover is confirmed to be closed. You can see the full advisory from the FDA here and further analysis from CNN Business here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G and S21 Ultra 5G

Samsung PHOTO: Best Buy

Now’s your chance to snag Samsung’s latest smartphones at a major discount. When you trade in your old model at Best Buy, you save up to $900 on the brand-new Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G or S21 Ultra 5G. Of course, your phone’s value will vary based on its condition and model, but At&T, Verizon and Sprint/T-Mobile customers are all eligible for the deal.

Nike

Nike PHOTO: Nike

Just do it — that is, shop this Nike sale. Right now the biggest name in activewear is offering up to 50% off hundreds of items at its Winter Sale, no promo code necessary. That means it’s time to load up on all the apparel, footwear and accessories you’ll need for your cold-weather workouts and beyond.

Flexispot Desk Riser ($135 with code CNN10SAVE, originally $169; stacksocial.com)

Flexispot Height-Adjustable Standing Desk Converter PHOTO: Natasha Hatendi/CNN

Want all the benefits of a standing desk without actually buying a new desk? The Flexispot Desk Riser can transform any desk into one of the standing variety, and right now it’s more than $30 off when you use the exclusive code CNN10SAVE. The Flexispot was our pick for best standing desk converter, by the way. It took home top honors, thanks to its spacious desktop and keyboard tray and the fact that it’s a cinch to adjust with just the push of a lever.

Levi’s

Levi's PHOTO: Levi's

Sick of sweats? Right now you can save on some real pants from Levi’s, the original denim purveyor. The iconic brand is taking up to 75% off during its Warehouse Event, plus free standard shipping, so there’s never been a better time to stock up on jeans and other apparel. You’ll need to enter your email address to score these solid sale prices on items for men, women and kids, some of which are under $10. Just note: All sales are final, so you’ll want to be sure of your picks before your purchase.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones ($278, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Over the Ear Headphones PHOTO: Amazon

It’s safe to say the Sony WH-1000XM4s are some of our favorite headphones, as they were our pick for best over-ear and best noise-canceling cans. Right now you can get the best headphones on the market back at their all-time low price of $278. They boast industry-leading sound quality and stellar noise cancellation, and they have a 30-hour battery life so you can jam all day long.

Macy’s

Macy's PHOTO: Macy's

It’s time to save on thousands of home items at Macy’s. The department store is taking up to 65% off everything from furniture to mattresses and rugs, plus an additional 10% off select items with code HOME at the The Big Home Sale. You’ll find discounts on some of your favorite home brands like Serta, Sealy, Beautyrest and much more — just be sure to shop soon.

1-800-Flowers

1-800-Flowers PHOTO: 1-800-Flowers

You can’t go wrong with giving that special someone a nice bouquet for Valentine’s Day, and 1-800-Flowers has you covered. Right now you can save 40% on a selection of flower-and-gift bundles, and check that present off your to-do list — no promo code necessary. And you won’t just be saving on flowers; there are also plenty of deals on sweet treats and self-care items for that special someone.

