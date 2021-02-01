Wine petitions Ugandan Supreme Court to nullify Museveni's reelection

(CNN) Uganda opposition leader Bobi Wine has filed a petition seeking to nullify the reelection of longtime President Yoweri Museveni.

Wine told Journalists on Monday, as his National Unity Platform (NUP) party legal team filed the petition with the Supreme Court, that it can show fraud resulted in Museveni's victory last month.

WIne is supported by other opposition parties and is calling for a new election.

"We want [the] court to nullify that election where Museveni was declared winner because he is an agent of violence," Wine said, claiming there has been violence and abductions by security forces.

"We are convinced as the legal team and as a party that we have enough evidence to succeed in this particular cause if all factors remain constant especially, independence of the judiciary," said NUP lead lawyer Anthony Wameli.

Read More