Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi has been detained, says ruling party spokesman

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other top government figures have been detained, a spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy told CNN on Monday.

"State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and some other senior figures are being detained in Nay Pyi Taw," spokesman Myo Nyunt said.

The move comes after days of escalating tension between the civilian government and the powerful military, in the aftermath of an election the army says was fraudulent, Reuters reported.

The NLD claimed victory after an election in November 2020, the country's second democratic ballot since the end of military rule in 2015.

In a January 29 statement, 16 international missions in Myanmar urged the country's military "to adhere to democratic norms.

