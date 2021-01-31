Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi has been detained by the military, says ruling party spokesman

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other top government figures have been detained "by the military," a spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy told CNN on Monday.

"State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and some other senior figures are being detained in (the capital city of) Naypyidaw," spokesman Myo Nyunt said.

The spokesman said that several ministers from large states in Myanmar had been detained by the military in addition to Suu Kyi. "The military seems to take control of the capital now," spokesman Myo Nyunt said.

The move comes after days of escalating tension between the civilian government and the powerful military, in the aftermath of an election the army says was fraudulent, Reuters reported.

The NLD claimed victory after an election in November 2020, the country's second democratic ballot since the end of military rule in 2015.

