Rescuers are searching for a skier buried by an avalanche in Utah

(CNN) Rescue teams in Utah began searching Sunday for a skier who was buried by an avalanche Saturday.

The skier was one of two who triggered the avalanche in the backcountry in an area known as Square Top outside of resort boundaries near the Park City Mountain Canyons Village resort, the Summit County Sheriff's Office said in a news release

The second skier was able to "dig to the victim and attempted lifesaving efforts," but was forced to leave because of dangerous conditions, according to the release.

"The extreme avalanche danger prevented rescuers from getting into the area before nightfall," the sheriff's office said.

Summit County Search and Rescue is working with a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter in efforts to find the missing skier, whose identity has not been released.

