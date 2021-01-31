Deputy health commissioner resigns in the wake of 'Philly Fighting COVID' testing and vaccine rift

(CNN) Philadelphia's acting deputy health commissioner has resigned, days after the city's failed partnership with the organization Philly Fighting COVID (PFC) came to light.

The city cut ties with PFC Tuesday amid reports the non-profit shifted to a for-profit entity. There were also concerns over PFC's patient data collection and protection practices.

Dr. Caroline Johnson, the acting deputy health commissioner, is believed to have given two Covid-19 vaccine vendors, PFC and the Black Doctors Covid-19 Consortium, information that was "not available to all potential applicants" for a request for proposal, Philadelphia Department of Public Health director of communications James Garrow told CNN in a statement Saturday.

"When presented with this information, Dr. Johnson tendered her resignation," Garrow said. "While these actions may have been intended to help advance the City's vaccine distribution effort, the Health Commissioner has accepted her resignation in the best interest of the city."

Johnson's conduct will also undergo review by the city's inspector general, Garrow said.

