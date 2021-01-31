Name a cockroach after your ex and watch it get eaten for Valentine's Day

(CNN) Ever felt like ripping your ex's head off?

Well now you can. Sorta.

For just $5, the San Antonio Zoo will name a cockroach after your former significant other and feed it to a bird, reptile or mammal. It's part of the zoo's "Cry Me a Cockroach" event on Valentine's Day.

And if your ex-boo was an especially snaky one, pay $20 more to have zoo keepers feed a frozen rat to a reptile instead.

For those not into critters, the zoo offers a $5 herbivore option that consists of romaine lettuce, cabbage and other leafy greens that can be fed to vegetarian animals.

