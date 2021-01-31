Firefighters recovering after fire trucks overturn in separate accidents

(CNN) Several firefighters are recovering after their trucks overturned in separate accidents that closed roads in two states.

In Henrico County, Virginia, a fire crew responding to an emergency call about an unconscious person found themselves in need of help when their fire truck overturned Sunday morning.

Roads in the area of the accident were expected to be closed for an extended period as officials investigated and worked to remove the truck, according to fire officials.

The winter storm was already beginning to impact the Mid-Atlantic region Sunday, bringing snow and a wintry mix to the region. Ice accumulation of up to a quarter of an inch is possible across areas of northern North Carolina and Virginia.

On Sunday morning, over 110 million people were under winter weather alerts from Minnesota to Maine and South to North Carolina. Heavy snow and ice will produce hazardous travel conditions in these regions.

AFFA members of E-11 were involved in a serious accident last night on I-26 while returning from a call. We are extremely happy to report that all crew members were checked out at the hospital, released, and are home resting now. pic.twitter.com/nNZscCLDKc — Asheville Fire Fighters (@AFFA332) January 31, 2021

In Asheville, North Carolina, Interstate 26 was closed for around three hours, according to CNN affiliate WLOS , after a firetruck overturned and crossed the median Saturday night. The accident happened after the truck struck something and veered into the median, officials told WLOS.

In video from the scene , debris is scattered across the road and the fire truck is seen sitting on its roof. All the firefighters were transported to a hospital, but have since been released to recover at home.

"We are extremely happy to report that all crew members were checked out at the hospital, released, and are home resting now," the Asheville Fire Fighters Association tweeted.