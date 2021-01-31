Are we getting weirder? Perhaps we're simply becoming ourselves

(CNN) Normally reserved and conservatively dressed, my friend was outfitted in a strange mishmash of colorful wigs and Hawaiian shirts and a sequined gown. Her boyfriend was equally festively donned for New Year's Eve.

There may have even been multiple alcoholic beverages in her hands. I wasn't sure how it was possible to wear all of those things at once. More importantly, what had the universe done with my khaki-inclined friend who gravitated toward yoga and crudités?

When I looked beyond my friend's metamorphosis into this unfamiliar and strange being over the past year, I realized it wasn't just her. I didn't have to look far to witness weirdness lurking at every turn.

Don't forget to blow out those candles.

"The pandemic has made me a little bizarre," said Mika Mooney, 38, a lawyer who lives in Long Island with her husband and three kids. "I now do everything by candlelight. I work with a candle lit, exercise, watch TV. My husband is scared I'm going to burn the house down!"

"Earlier today, I overheard a young woman holding the most beautiful blueberry muffin I've ever seen singing, 'ooh ooh blueberry muffin! I'm gonna eat you, blueberry muffin!'" said Noah Michelson, 40, a New York-based editorial director, via email. "At a different point in my life, I would have mocked her but now I feel like we'd be really good friends."

Read More