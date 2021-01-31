(CNN) Palmeiras fans ignored social distancing rules and gathered in large groups to celebrate the Brazilian team's dramatic victory in the Copa Libertadores on Saturday.

Only 5,000 invited guests were permitted into Rio de Janeiro's iconic Maracana stadium to watch the match but that didn't stop supporters from partying into the night back in the team's home city of Sao Paulo.

Despite lockdown measures, pictures show supporters, many without a mask, hugging and dancing in the streets after substitute Breno Lopes scored a dramatic stoppage-time header to secure a 1-0 win over Santos.

Fireworks were set off as the team returned home in the early hours of Sunday.

There have so far been 9,176,975 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Brazil with 223,945 virus-related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The country has the second-highest death toll in the world.

