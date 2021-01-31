Ongoing siege following car explosion at hotel gate in Somalia's capital

Mogadishu, Somalia (CNN) Somalia security forces are fighting armed gunmen to end a siege at a hotel in the east African country's capital Mogadishu on Sunday, according to police.

A car bomb exploded at the gate of Afrik hotel and was followed by gunfire heard inside, Somali police captain, Ahmed Hassan, told CNN. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET), Hassan added.

Gunmen from the al Qaeda affiliate Al-Shabaab gained access to the building after the car bomb explosion at the gate, he said.

There is an ongoing operation to rescue people from inside the hotel, according to police. It is unclear at the moment whether there are casualties.

The reason for the attack is also unclear but Hassan said a top military commander was inside the hotel at the time of the attack. Other senior military officials and lawmakers were also inside the hotel, Hassan said.