Ongoing siege following car explosion at hotel gate in Somalia's capital

Mogadishu, Somalia (CNN) Somalia security forces are fighting armed gunmen to end a siege at a hotel in the east African country's capital Mogadishu on Sunday that has claimed the life of the country's former defense minister, according to police.

Police told CNN the country's former defense minister, Mohamed Nur Galal, is confirmed dead in the attack. Officials did not provide further details and did not confirm whether there were more casualties in the ongoing battle.

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble sent condolences following Galal's death.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the heinous terror attack in Hotel Afrik including Gen Mohamed Nur Galal who served his country with valor for over 50 years," Roble said via Twitter. "This attack is yet another reminder of the savage enemy we face. We must unite against terror."

A car bomb exploded at the gate of Afrik hotel and was followed by gunfire heard inside, Somali police captain, Ahmed Hassan, told CNN. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET), Hassan added.