A 709-day snow drought will come to an end on Sunday in Washington, DC

(CNN) It's been nearly two years since Washington, DC, has had a snowfall greater than 1 inch, but that could change drastically by Monday. The city is under a winter storm watch from Saturday evening until Sunday evening, with 5-10 inches of snow possible.

"Forecasting snowfall amounts in the nation's capital is rarely easy, but confidence is increasing that the DC area will see a significant snowfall developing on Sunday and lasting into Monday," says CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward.

A big winter storm is in the works that could bring the nation's capital as much as 10 inches of snow. This would end the 708-day streak that Washington, DC, has gone without a snowfall greater than 1 inch.

"The only other time this has happened was a 788-day streak that ended in 2013," says CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller.

