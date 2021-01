Freddy the Great Dane, the tallest dog in the world, has died

(CNN) Freddy, a Great Dane celebrated by Guinness World Records as the tallest dog in the world, has died.

The pooch, who lived in Essex, England, with his owner Claire Stoneman, measured 3 feet and 4 inches (103.5 cm) from foot to withers, or the highest spot on a dog's back. When standing, he towered over people at a massive 7 feet and 5.5 inches tall (226 cm).

Height-wise, Freddy stood somewhere in between NBA greats LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal.

The dog lived to be 8 and a half years old, Guinness World Records said Wednesday. Most Great Danes live between eight to 10 years, according to the American Kennel Club

"He was my life. My reason. My joy. My annoyance," Claire Stoneman told Guinness World Records. "My happiness and my ultimate sadness. He was my heart Dane. My one-in-a-million and loved by the entire world."

Freddy the Great Dane, left, with owner Claire Stoneman and his sister Fleur.

