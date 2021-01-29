(CNN) Strangers are just friends you haven't met -- unless you're a naked mole rat.

Arguably nature's least beautiful animals, naked mole rats speak in dialects local to their own colonies and are hostile to outsiders, according to a study published Friday.

Naked mole rats are "really highly unusual in that they're the most social rodent that we know of," Gary Lewin, senior author and professor in neurobiology at Germany's Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine in the Helmholtz Association (MDC), told CNN.

The furless rodents can live in colonies of up to 300 members, and though there is only one breeding female per colony, "every animal in the colony has a role: Some are soldiers, some are workers, and they cooperate," he said. "It's always been a mystery how they can be so organized."

Some mole rats even band together to assassinate their queen.

Found in arid parts of East Africa, naked mole rats weigh around 2.8 ounces and have a body measuring up to 3.5 inches and a tail that can reach 2 inches.

Read More