A 2nd grader at a Christian school was expelled for telling another girl she had a crush on her, mother says

(CNN) An 8-year-old student was kicked out of a Christian elementary school, after she told another female student she had a crush on her, the mother says.

The incident occurred last week, when Chloe Shelton, a second grader at Rejoice Christian School in Owasso, Oklahoma, told another female student she had a crush on her, mother Delanie Shelton told CNN.

Chloe was immediately removed from the playground and spent the next few hours in the principal's office, missing class time as a result, Shelton said.

"Before I was even called, the vice principal told Chloe that the Bible says that women can only have children with a man," Shelton told CNN. "(The vice principal) asked me how I feel about girls liking girls and I told her that I see no issue with it."

Shelton took Chloe home that day, and administrators told her to not come back Friday, she said.

