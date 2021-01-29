Louisville police department gets harsh rebuke in new report commissioned after Breonna Taylor's killing

(CNN) The Louisville Metro Police Department received a harsh rebuke in a new study commissioned by the city in the wake of the police killing of Breonna Taylor last year.

The department is ridden with low morale and is not trusted by the Kentucky city's communities of color, according to the 150-page report released by city officials.

The LMPD has been in the national spotlight since Taylor's death. The 26-year-old emergency room technician was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in her apartment during a flawed forced-entry raid in the early hours of March 13, 2020.

The report made several recommendations, including more community engagement and a better department structure. It noted in particular that that many people of color don't trust police officers "due to generations of problematic relations."

"We have committed to reimagining public safety, and that requires an unflinching, comprehensive look at what LMPD is doing well, and what can be done better," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Thursday. "An independent audit like this is an extraordinarily valuable tool in making an organization better, and we plan to lean into the findings here -- good and bad."

