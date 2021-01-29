John Chaney, basketball Hall of Famer who coached at Temple, dies at 89

(CNN) Famed former Temple University men's basketball coach John Chaney passed away at the age of 89 on Friday. Temple confirmed Chaney died after a short illness.

Chaney led the Temple Owls for 24 seasons and to 17 NCAA postseason tournament appearances, making it as far as the Elite Eight on five occasions. Chaney won 516 games from 1982-2006 with the Owls, a school record.

He was a two-time national men's coach of the year.

Temple University head coach John Chaney celebrates with his team after the NIT Season Tip-off game against Army at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on November 15, 2005. Chaney celebrated his 500th victory with a 69-37 win over Army.

"John Chaney was a great coach, but he was so much more. For generations of Temple University students, he was a wise counselor, a dedicated teacher, an icon of success, and a passionate leader who always led by example and with conviction," said Temple President Richard M. Englert.

Chaney was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001.

