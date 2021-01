Atlanta DA requests an alternative prosecutor for two high-profile cases, including the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks

(CNN) The new district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia has asked that the state's attorney general to appoint an alternative prosecutor for two high-profile police use-of-force cases.

District Attorney Fani T. Willis cited issues with her predecessor's handling of a case involving two Black college students pulled from their cars by Atlanta police during a George Floyd protest and the case of Rayshard Brooks , a Black man who was killed by an Atlanta police officer outside a fast-food restaurant in June.

In a letter to State Attorney General Christopher Carr, Willis said former Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard used video evidence as part of his television ad campaign for re-election. The campaign used footage from the Brooks case during the race that was won by Willis.

"I believe his conduct, including using video evidence in campaign television advertisements, may have violated Georgia Bar Rule 3.8(g)," she wrote.

She also pointed to Howard's issuance of grand jury subpoenas, while no such panel was sitting due to the ongoing pandemic, as a reason why the case should be transferred out of her office. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is looking into the grand jury issue.

Read More