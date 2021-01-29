Florida launches statewide preregistration system for Covid-19 vaccinations

(CNN) Florida has launched a statewide preregistration system to schedule Covid-19 vaccine appointments for people 65 and older and frontline healthcare workers, the state's health department said Friday.

Individuals can preregister for vaccine appointments and be notified when appointments are available in their area, according to a Florida Department of Health news release.

The department's website will also allow those who are eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine to be contacted when vaccine appointments are available at state-supported vaccination sites.

The move comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis opened up access to the vaccine to anyone 65 and older, which led to overwhelming demand and little organization as to how to distribute the vaccine.

Thousands of seniors have waited in long lines for hours , some even sleeping overnight in lawn chairs for the chance to get vaccinated.

