Overwhelmed by Covid deaths, America's largest cemetery refrigerates bodies -- and funerals take up to a month

(CNN) Spanning 1,400 acres and eight venues, Rose Hills Memorial Park and Mortuary is the biggest cemetery in North America.

But the number of Covid-19-related deaths since the holidays have so challenged its capacity that grieving families are having to wait a month for funeral services -- and the cemetery has had to order refrigeration units to hold the bodies.

Refrigerator trucks are seen at Rose Hills Memorial Park and Mortuary as it handles a surge of funeral service requests.

"Hospitals have really been impacted. Their morgues are filling up," Patrick Monroe, president and CEO of Rose Hills, told CNN. "Our goal was, when a family calls, that we can always say 'Yes, we can go. We can go get your loved one.'"



Refrigeration is the latest adaption Rose Hills has had to make in the face of Covid-19.

With indoor funerals prohibited by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health , the cemetery has set up tents to hold outdoor visitations and funeral services throughout its memorial park. It also offers live-streamed services.

For families who want to wait until restrictions are lifted, Rose Hills is temporarily entombing the bodies of their loved ones.

