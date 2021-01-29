Carmen Sutherlin works in marketing and has spent over 25 years in the automotive industry. She lives in Michigan with her husband and two children. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) When I heard that residents over 75 would soon be eligible to receive their vaccine in Maricopa County, where my parents live in Arizona, I immediately started investigating how to get them appointments. My mom assured me that they would hear from "someone" to let them know when they could come in, but given the stories of vaccine shortages, I knew this was something that they should not wait for.

Carmen Sutherlin

My dad is 81 and my mom is 74, and they are fairly computer-savvy, but I wanted to make sure they followed the right steps to get an appointment, so I stepped in to help. But navigating the system proved to be a challenge. I can't imagine what seniors without someone to help them figure out the vaccine scheduling process go through; the online systems, hold times for phone calls, waking early to try to get appointments could make anyone frustrated, especially the senior community that so desperately needs to be vaccinated.

To be clear, I believe in science and value the opinions of Black doctors and nurses who I know. I am following their recommendations that my family and I get vaccinated as soon as we are able, but many of my family members (even after losing my vibrant Aunt Dolores just days before the holidays to Covid-19) and friends are apprehensive. One way, I imagine, to encourage more confidence in this process is to have a scheduling system that is easier to get through.

The first step for me was to register for an account for my dad. My mom missed the current age limit for the phase they were in by a year, so I was not able to register her. After registration, I instructed my father on the process to confirm his account so that I could book an appointment for him.

