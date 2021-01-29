Iconic actress Cicely Tyson
Cicely Tyson attends the Princess Grace Awards Gala in 2013.
Tyson was discovered by a fashion editor at Ebony magazine. She had substantial theater parts in the early part of the 1950s, and she was on television regularly by the mid-1960s.
Tyson appears in an episode of the television show "East Side/West Side" in 1963.
Tyson attends the To Be Young, Gifted and Black Gala in New York in 1969. Novelist James Baldwin is next to Tyson. Singer Harry Belafonte is on the right.
Tyson is awarded an honorary degree in 1970 from what is now known as Clark Atlanta University.
Tyson's role in the 1972 movie "Sounder" won her a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination.
Tyson poses for a portrait circa 1973.
Tyson talks on the telephone in a Paris hotel room in 1973.
Tyson won two Emmys for her role in the 1974 miniseries "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman."