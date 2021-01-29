Photos: Iconic actress Cicely Tyson Cicely Tyson attends the Princess Grace Awards Gala in 2013. Hide Caption 1 of 22

Photos: Iconic actress Cicely Tyson Tyson was discovered by a fashion editor at Ebony magazine. She had substantial theater parts in the early part of the 1950s, and she was on television regularly by the mid-1960s. Hide Caption 2 of 22

Photos: Iconic actress Cicely Tyson Tyson appears in an episode of the television show "East Side/West Side" in 1963. Hide Caption 3 of 22

Photos: Iconic actress Cicely Tyson Tyson attends the To Be Young, Gifted and Black Gala in New York in 1969. Novelist James Baldwin is next to Tyson. Singer Harry Belafonte is on the right. Hide Caption 4 of 22

Photos: Iconic actress Cicely Tyson Tyson is awarded an honorary degree in 1970 from what is now known as Clark Atlanta University. Hide Caption 5 of 22

Photos: Iconic actress Cicely Tyson Tyson's role in the 1972 movie "Sounder" won her a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination. Hide Caption 6 of 22

Photos: Iconic actress Cicely Tyson Tyson poses for a portrait circa 1973. Hide Caption 7 of 22

Photos: Iconic actress Cicely Tyson Tyson talks on the telephone in a Paris hotel room in 1973. Hide Caption 8 of 22