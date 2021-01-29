Putin signs law extending nuclear arms treaty between US and Russia

Moscow (CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Friday ratifying the extension of New START, a key arms control treaty with the United States, a week before it was due to expire, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The nuclear arms control agreement has been extended for five years until February 5, 2026, the Kremlin said. It is the last major pact of its kind between Russia and the US after the US pulled out of a separate nuclear arms control agreement with Russia, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), under the Trump administration in 2019

Putin and US President Joe Biden spoke on the phone on Tuesday expressing "satisfaction" over the exchange of diplomatic notes between both countries on extending the treaty. The Russian Parliament voted to ratify the five-year extension on Wednesday.

The landmark treaty was first signed for a period of 10 years by former US President Barack Obama and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev in 2010. It took effect on February 5, 2011.

The treaty limits the number of strategic offensive weapons both countries can have.

