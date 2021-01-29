As grand romantic gestures go, giving your loved one a Valentine’s Day couple’s weekend in, say, Paris is pretty much up there. But the global pandemic has had other plans.
Instead, this year, why not one-up that idea and give your partner a gift that will last a lot longer than 48 hours — the gift of a new language. So, instead of a couple nights and a few meals in the City of Light, they can learn to speak French like a native — and bask in your promise of a lifetime of Parisian nights together.
Now’s an especially good time to sign up too. Rosetta Stone, the most established name in computer-based language learning, is offering amazing deals from now until February 28.
Three great plans at a great price
The timing is perfect for a Valentine’s Day gift of Rosetta Stone, too. Until the end of February, you can get impressive rates on three tiers of language classes, all of which contain a minimum of over 200 hours of content to learn from.
- Three months of Rosetta Stone for $11.99 per month. A crash course in the language of your (or your partner’s) choice, this is an excellent way to get a taste of what’s to come — and to decide whether you have the time or inclination to keep going.
- Over 45% off 12 months of Rosetta Stone. If you’re certain of your (or your partner’s) dedication to learning a particular language over the course of 2021, this is the choice for you.
- A lifetime of unlimited access to all of Rosetta Stone’s languages for $199. The only option for the true polyglot, this is a no-brainer for the language sponge who collects fluency in foreign tongues like the rest of us collect baseball cards, shoes or excuses for not learning a new language.
Why Rosetta Stone?
Way back in the 1990s, Rosetta Stone combined the efficiency and customizability of computer technology with the science of language cognition, and has been making the process easier and more effective ever since — enough to impress clients that include the US State Department and NASA. It’s got an unmatched library of languages too, covering nearly 30 languages, many of which competitors lack. You’ll sound like a true Filipino with your flawless Tagalog.
Additionally, it’s incredibly convenient. Even if you don’t have easy access to Wi-Fi, you can download your lessons and keep up with your bonjours, arrivedercis and konnichiwas on the bus, at a park or even on a plane bound for France, Italy or Japan. And because Rosetta Stone is aware that your time is your most precious resource, it lets you know before you start a lesson how long you should expect to spend on it — so you’ll be able to fit in class during your kids’ soccer practice (“Yes, Dylan, I definitely saw you make that goal, yay!”) but won’t be caught flat-footed when you’re waiting for that important Zoom call from your boss.
Rosetta Stone is dedicated to making sure you end up speaking like a native, not a tourist fingering through the back pages of a guidebook. It uses the immersion method instead of simply memorizing translations of foreign words into English and vice versa, so that you start thinking in your new tongue, like a child picks up a new language. We’re talking rewiring parts of your brain — from images and sounds to words, sentences, conversations and abstract concepts — so that you don’t have that English-translation lag that prevents true fluency and makes you sound like you just stumbled off the sightseeing bus. Instead, it’ll be like hitting a switch and becoming a near-native speaker. To top that off, the Rosetta Stone Phrasebook feature has a lengthy reference of the most commonly used and important phrases for you to learn, as pronounced by a native speaker. You can practice letting the words roll off your tongue and into the microphone, and the app will rate you on how you did so you can keep trying until you get it perfect.
Even if Paris isn’t going to happen this year, there’s no better way to say, “I love you” this Valentine’s Day than to give your partner the gift of the whole world.