(CNN) —

This weekend, you’ll find a BOGO deal on PhoneSoap, discounted Madewell apparel from Nordstrom Rack and savings on our favorite nonstick pan. All that and more below.

PhoneSoap PHOTO: PhoneSoap

Give the gift of sanitized tech this Valentine’s Day with PhoneSoap’s BOGO 50% off deal. When you buy the UV-sanitizing PhoneSoap and HomeSoap, the AirSoap air purifier or another accessory, you’ll automatically get 50% off a second product of equal or lesser value.

And to sweeten the deal even further, PhoneSoap is also donating $5 from every sale in February to the Ashe Culture Arts Center, a non-profit organization in New Orleans, Louisiana that celebrates the people, places, and philosophies of the African Diaspora through art and culture, so you may want to hold off on buying for a couple days. Luckily, this deal lasts through February 14, so you have plenty of time to save. For more information, read our full PhoneSoap review here.

Editors Note: It’s still unknown whether or not UV Sanitizers and UV-C can kill Covid-19, and the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) released an advisory confirming this. They also note that direct contact with UV-C or looking into the light can cause injury. The UV Sanitizers above feature lids with a locking mechanism or the light is only activated when the cover is confirmed to be closed. You can see the full advisory from the FDA here and further analysis from CNN Business here.

Samsung PHOTO: Best Buy

Now’s your chance to snag Samsung’s latest smartphones at a major discount. When you trade in your old model at Best Buy, you save up to $900 on the brand new Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G or S21 Ultra 5G. Of course, your phone’s value will vary based on its condition and model, but At&T, Verizon and Sprint/T-Mobile customers are all eligible for the deal.

T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan with Lid PHOTO: Amazon

Amazon has cooked up a price drop on our favorite nonstick pan. The T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan with Lid is down to $37.71, and it’s the one pan you’ll want on hand for all your basic cooking needs. Thanks to its significant depth, the T-fal can handle everything from frying up eggs to prepping rice and stews.

Amazon Subscription Boxes PHOTO: Amazon

At a loss for what to get your loved one for Valentine’s Day? Go for the gift that keeps on giving: a subscription box from Amazon. And best of all, the first box you send is on sale. There are boxes centered around themes that will appeal to everyone on your gifting list, from self-care boxes for your Galentine to plant subscriptions and even boxes containing presents for your pet.

Madewell PHOTO: Nordstrom Rack

Your new winter wardrobe is within reach. Trendy apparel from Madewell is on sale for two days at Nordstrom Rack. It’s your chance to stock up on everything from the brand’s signature denim to leather goods and cozy tops. Just be sure to add your favorites to your cart soon; some sizes are already sold out.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Nike

Nike PHOTO: Nike

Just do it — that is, shop this Nike sale. Right now the biggest name in activewear is offering up to 50% off hundreds of items at its Winter Sale, no promo code necessary. That means it’s time to load up on all the apparel, footwear and accessories you’ll need for your cold-weather workouts and beyond.

Sorel

Sorel PHOTO: Sorel

It may be winter, but that doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice in the style department. Sorel, a brand known for tough yet cute winter footwear, is taking up to 40% off top cold-weather footwear. That includes savings on the popular Joan of Arctic Next Boot, cute wedges and practical duck boots alike.

Sur La Table

Sur La Table PHOTO: Sur La Table

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Sur La Table is hosting its Heart of the Home Sale, featuring up to 50% off all the cookware you know and love through Monday. Top brands, including Staub, Greenpan and Le Creuset, are included in the promo, which, yes, boasts deals on cookware and kitchen tools but also plates, dish towels and other giftable items for the foodie in your life.

Flexispot Desk Riser ($135 with code CNN10SAVE, originally $169; stacksocial.com)

Flexispot Height-Adjustable Standing Desk Converter PHOTO: Natasha Hatendi/CNN

Want all the benefits of a standing desk without actually buying a new desk? The Flexispot Desk Riser can transform any desk into one of the standing variety, and right now it’s more than $30 off when you use the exclusive code CNN10SAVE. The Flexispot was our pick for best standing desk converter, by the way. It took home top honors, thanks to its spacious desktop and keyboard tray and the fact that it’s a cinch to adjust with just the push of a lever.

Athleta

Athleta PHOTO: Athleta

Whether you’re looking for activewear to sport during winter workouts or athleisure to wear during the rest of your day, you can find quality pieces from Athleta. And now through January 28, all sale items on the site are an extra 20% off when you use code EXTRA20 at checkout, for a total savings of up to 80% off. It’s all the motivation you need to stock up on leggings, sports bras, sweatshirts and more — including a pack of face masks.

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones ($199.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones PHOTO: Amazon

Our runner-up for best overall over-ear headphones and our top pick for headphones to wear while working out, the Jabra Elite 85h are a solid bet that’s easy to operate and will stay put on your head. Best of all, you can snag them for just $199.99 at Amazon right now. For more about why we loved them, check out our full review here.

Levi’s

Levi's PHOTO: Levi's

Sick of sweats? Right now you can save on some real pants from Levi’s, the original denim purveyor. The iconic brand is taking up to 75% off during its Warehouse Event, plus free standard shipping, so there’s never been a better time to stock up on jeans and other apparel. You’ll need to enter your email address to score these solid sale prices on items for men, women and kids, some of which are under $10. Just note: All sales are final, so you’ll want to be sure of your picks before your purchase.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones ($278, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Over the Ear Headphones PHOTO: Amazon

It’s safe to say the Sony WH-1000XM4s are some of our favorite headphones, as they were our pick for best over-ear and best noise-canceling cans. Right now you can get the best headphones on the market back at their all-time low price of $278. They boast industry-leading sound quality and stellar noise cancellation, and they have a 30-hour battery life so you can jam all day long.

Macy’s

Macy's PHOTO: Macy's

It’s time to save on thousands of home items at Macy’s. The department store is taking up to 65% off everything from furniture to mattresses and rugs, plus an additional 10% off select items with code HOME at the The Big Home Sale. You’ll find discounts on some of your favorite home brands like Serta, Sealy, Beautyrest and much more — just be sure to shop soon.

AirPods Pro ($199.98, originally $249; amazon.com)

AirPods Pro PHOTO: Apple

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are down to the lowest price we’ve seen in weeks on Amazon. Right now, you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $199.99. Just be sure to shop before they sell out or the price goes back up.

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 ($42.39, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 PHOTO: Anker

If proper headphones are more your speed, consider picking up a pair of our favorite budget noise-canceling cans. The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones are even cheaper than usual at just $42.39, and they deliver on comfort and sound quality in addition to noise cancellation.

Eufy BoostIQ Robo Vac 11S Max ($169.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Eufy BoostIQ Robo Vac 11S Max PHOTO: Anker

Leave vacuuming to this discounted robo vac from Eufy. At just $169.99, down from $249.99, the popular 11S Max uses 2000Pa of suction power to ensure more debris is picked up across all surfaces and anti-collision sensors to avoid bumping into objects. Plus, it’s thin enough to slide effortlessly underneath more furniture, and relatively quiet too.

Instant Pot Aura ($69.99, originally $129.95; amazon.com)

Instant Pot Aura PHOTO: Sur La Table

Can’t get enough of the Instant Pot? Consider adding yet another device from the cult-favorite cooking brand to your kitchen arsenal: It’s the Instant Pot Aura, a multiuse programmable slow cooker, and it’s down to just $69.99 right now. Like the traditional Instant Pot Duo or Lux you’re likely well acquainted with, the Aura can perform a multitude of functions, including roast, stew, bake, steam, slow cook, sear, sauté, cook rice, make yogurt and warm. Unlike the classic Instant Pot, the Aura is not a pressure cooker, so it won’t reach the higher-than-boiling temperatures that pressure cookers are famous for. But for those looking to whip up large-batch soups and stews this winter, it’s the appliance for you.

1-800-Flowers

1-800-Flowers PHOTO: 1-800-Flowers

You can’t go wrong with giving that special someone a nice bouquet for Valentine’s Day, and 1-800-Flowers has you covered. Right now you can save 40% on a selection of flower-and-gift bundles, and check that present off your to-do list — no promo code necessary. And you won’t just be saving on flowers; there are also plenty of deals on sweet treats and self-care items for that special someone.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.