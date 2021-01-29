(CNN) —

Valentine’s Day is a time to spoil everyone you hold dear and show them just how much you appreciate them. But sometimes, all the flowers, chocolates, stuffed teddy bears and cards can get on the expensive side. That’s why we’ve collected gifts that are sure to wow your loved ones…for less than $50.

From home goods and beauty products to romantic gifts that are almost guaranteed to bring out the tears, here are our favorite Valentine’s Day gifts under $50. Looking for more ideas? Check out our favorite heartfelt gifts, gifts for him, gifts for her, Nordstrom gifts and flower delivery guide.

Home gifts

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffeepot (starting at $16.95, originally $21.50; amazon.com)

For the caffeine fiend, this cold brew coffeepot from Hario will give your partner quick access to delicious cold brew so they can stay wired all day long.

6-Cup Heart Cakelet Pan ($14, originally $20; lecreuset.com)

Surprise your better half with a romantic Valentine’s Day dessert made in this heart-shaped cakelet pan from Le Creuset.

Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce ($17.98; amazon.com and truff.com)

Add a kick of spice to your loved one’s culinary arsenal with this spicy and nuanced hot sauce that features black truffle oil and agave nectar. And if they like their spice in everything, check out Truff’s equally addictive pasta sauce.

West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit (starting at $20; uncommongoods.com)

If you’ve got a beer lover on your hands, gift them this brewing kit so they can handcraft their own delicious IPA.

Coffee Plant ($35; thesill.com)

Whether or not your partner has become a plant parent already, this coffee plant is easy to take care of and will look great adorning their home office desk.

Make Your Own Chocolate Truffles Kit ($38; uncommongoods.com)

If a standard box of chocolates just won’t do it this year, check out this kit that teaches you how to make your own chocolate truffles.

Heart-Shaped Linzer Cookie Baking Kit ($34; uncommongoods.com)

If your partner is more of a baker, consider this heart-shaped cookie kit, which makes delicious shortbread cookie sandwiches filled with raspberry jam.

Love Letters Candle ($34; homesick.com)

Set the mood this Valentine’s Day with this Love Letters candle, which is scented with notes of rose petals, jasmine, peony and more.

100 Movies Scratch-Off Poster ($21.97, originally $27.97; amazon.com)

If you’ve been stuck at home with your Valentine, this scratch-off poster will give you plenty of movies to watch to kill your boredom.

Dash Heart-Shaped Mini Waffle Maker ($17.99; amazon.com)

Wake up your loved one with a delicious and ridiculously cute heart-shaped waffle with this maker from Dash.

Pucker Up Candy Cubes, Set of 2 ($24; nordstrom.com)

Satisfy their sweet tooth with this cute set of candy cubes from the mouthwateringly delicious Sugarfina. This set includes two flavors: “Sugar Lips,” which are sweet and sour gummies that taste like watermelon, strawberry and cherry, and “Peach Bellini,” which has a juicy peach center.

Hardcover Vegan Leather Journal ($19.95; amazon.com)

Journaling can be a big part of self-care, and if your partner has been itching to record their thoughts, check out this simple and elegant vegan leather journal.

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw ($39.50; nordstrom.com)

Stay cozy with this super-plush and incredibly soft blanket, perfect for cuddling up under while watching “27 Dresses.”

Fashion and beauty gifts

CaitlynMinimalist Minimalist Name Necklace ($27.75, originally $37; etsy.com)

Get this necklace that can spell out your partner’s name in sterling silver, 18-karat gold or rose gold.

Glossier The Skin Care Set ($40, originally $52; glossier.com)

If your other half has been dreaming of a skin care makeover, try this set from Glossier, packed with a cleanser, moisturizer and balm.

Men’s Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt ($49.95; llbean.com)

He’ll be cozy, warm and stylish with this plaid flannel shirt from L.L.Bean. Crafted from Portuguese cotton flannel, it’s incredibly soft and comes in 13 different designs.

Toes Home Plush Slipper Socks, 6-Pack ($14.99; amazon.com)

These comfy and colorful socks come in all sorts of designs so you can make sure your loved one’s feet stay warm all winter long.

Stars Above 3-Piece Satin Long-Sleeve Pajama Set ($25; target.com)

Upgrade her sleepwear with this three-piece satin set from Stars Above. This set features an elegant style that comes in a striking burgundy or classic black.

Oh La Cherie Naomi Plunge Neck Lace Bodysuit ($48; nordstrom.com)

This lace bodysuit from Oh La Cherie is great for a more sultry Valentine’s Day, thanks to its plunging neckline and floral lace.

Ugg Pompom Fleece-Lined Socks ($49.50; nordstrom.com)

These fleece-lined socks from Ugg are sure to keep her feet nice and toasty, even in the coldest of weather.

Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace ($50; nordstrom.com)

This pendant is handcrafted in the USA and features a customizable initial for a personal touch. The design is simple yet stylish, so she’ll want to wear it every day.

Romantic gifts

Japanese Maple 3D Card ($13; lovepopcards.com)

This gorgeous pop-up card will show your partner how much you love them with a red Japanese maple tree made out of paper.

PlartGroup Heart-Shaped Custom 3D Glass Photo ($39.99; etsy.com)

Turn any photo of you and your partner into an incredible work of art with this heart-shaped 3D glass photo.

Better Together Personalized Book of Love ($40; uncommongoods.com)

For a more personalized gift, try out this book that turns your relationship into a cute and heartfelt storybook, all based on your memories together.

Artifact Uprising Color Series Photo Book (starting at $20; artifactuprising.com)

This customizable photo book allows you to fill it with photos of you and your loved one on all your adventures.

BestSelf Intimacy Deck ($21.24, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Get closer to your partner this Valentine’s Day with this introspective and intimate deck of conversation starters meant to help you understand each other on a deeper level.

Rifle Paper Co. Boatload of Love Postcard Set ($10; riflepaperco.com)

Send postcards to your Valentine whether they’re near or far with this cute postcard set from Rifle Paper Co.

How Do I Love Thee From A-Z ($20; uncommongoods.com)

This fill-in-the-blank book is sure to be a tearjerker when you present it to your partner and they see all the little love notes you left them.