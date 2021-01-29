(CNN) —

Shopping for a Valentine — romantic or otherwise — is no easy task, hence our dozens of gift guides to help you on your hunt for the perfect present. But if you don’t have time to sift through the whole of the internet for gift inspiration, you’ve clicked on the right story, since really, there’s only one Valentine’s Day gift that will work for significant others, family members and friends alike. Trust us.

That gift is the Bearaby Velvet Napper, an item that is the perfect combination of almost all universally beloved gift characteristics.

Bearaby Velvet Napper (starting at $269; bearaby.com)

First and foremost, the Velvet Napper is a weighted blanket. For the unindoctrinated, weighted blankets can work wonders for those who struggle with insomnia or anxiety. At the very least, they feel like a cozy hug from a loved one — something we could all probably use right about now.

Velvet Napper PHOTO: Bearaby

What sets Bearaby apart from other weighted blanket makers? The brand’s handmade chunky blankets are incredibly breathable thanks to their open-loop knit design, meaning you get all the comforting weight with none of the potentially stifling heat of a traditional weighted blanket — making them ideal for those who run hot. (In fact, I’ve found that covering myself with a regular throw blanket and the Velvet Napper is especially cozy on cold winter nights.) Available in 15-, 20- and 25-pound options, Bearaby recommends choosing a blanket that’s 10% of your body weight for optimal comfort.

Another reason to get behind the Velvet Napper? It’s completely eco-friendly and made from 100% upcylced, vegan materials. Unlike typical velvet, Bearaby’s sustainable eco-velvet is constructed from recycled marine plastic, which prevents 900 plastic bottles from polluting oceans. And still, the blanket is machine-washable, so it’s extremely convenient to keep clean.

Velvet Napper PHOTO: Bearaby

Finally, the Velvet Napper is a simply stunning addition to any sofa, bed and home in general. The lush, shimmery velvet fabric feels especially soft and luxurious, and in rich jewel tones like Pink Sapphire, Emerald and Silver Topaz, it’s a treat for the eyes too.

The Velvet Napper starts at $269 for the 15-pound, 40-inch by 72-inch blanket, while the 20-pound, 45-inch by 72-inch blanket is $279 and the 26-pound, 48-inch by 72-inch blanket is $299. It’s certainly a high price tag, but as far as gifting to the one you love goes, it’s a worthwhile purchase that’s earned its spot as our favorite present.