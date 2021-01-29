(CNN) —

It’s time for Valentine’s Day once again, and this year, taking a day to celebrate those we love seems especially nice. If giving gifts is your love language, we’ve rounded up some of the best Valentine’s Day gifts on Amazon that also happen to be on sale right now.

Whether you’re looking for a jigsaw puzzle for a cute date night in or a pair of cozy slippers, the mega retailer has something for the loved one on your Valentine’s Day gift list. Plus, there are deals on products that you might just want to treat yourself to. Read on to see our favorites below, or feel free to browse through all the deals yourself.

Powza Classic Oil Paintings 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle ($13.60, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Powza Classic Oil Paintings 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle PHOTO: Amazon

Powza makes puzzles in a series based on famous oil paintings, and this “Starry Night” jigsaw (with no fewer than 1,000 pieces) will challenge even the most hardened puzzle experts. Gift it with a bottle of wine to your museum-loving plus-one for a cozy date night in.

Ultraideas Men’s Cozy Memory Foam Slippers ($19.99, originally $23.99; amazon.com)

Ultraideas Men's Cozy Memory Foam Slippers PHOTO: Amazon

If, like my mother, you’re the kind of person who constantly fusses over whether your loved ones are warm enough or not, these slippers might be your thing. Plush and lightweight, with a non-slip sole, they’re as cozy on the feet as they look.

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 Wireless In-Ear Headphones ($33.44, originally $44.99; amazon.com)

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 Wireless In-Ear Headphones PHOTO: Amazon

Your partner can’t work without their playlist of saxophone solos; you can’t work with it. Meet these relationship-savers, with excellent audio quality as well as six hours — almost a full workday — of playback.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm ($51.20, originally $64; amazon.com)

If your Valentine is you, show your body’s largest organ some love — after all, you skin works hard every day and gets exposed to UVA/UVB rays and the biting winter gusts. If the season has you feeling a little dried out, use this pro-collagen cleansing cream that’s three amazing things in one: a hydrating cleansing milk, a cleansing oil to take off makeup and a balm to nourish.

Picnic Backpack Bag With Cooler Compartment ($55.99, originally $65.99; amazon.com)

Picnic Backpack Bag With Cooler Compartment PHOTO: Amazon

There are few better things than a lazy afternoon picnic, and this incredibly organized backpack set gets you ready for a spring, summer and fall full of them. It comes with pretty much everything you need for a picnic, including a wine cooling pocket and even a wine opener, cutlery and crockery set, and salt and pepper shakers (the blanket is included too).

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 ($219.99; originally $269.99: amazon.com)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 PHOTO: Amazon

This watch is a health super-tool, with a ton of features to monitor everything from heart rate (including alerts to detect if it’s high or low) to sleep and stress. A single charge lasts the wearer around five days, too, so it’s one less thing to worry about plugging in during the week.

Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector ($459.99, originally $579.99; amazon.com)

Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector PHOTO: Amazon

Watching a film on a laptop isn’t quite the same as seeing something on a bigger screen, but if you and your roommates can’t agree on a TV, this compact projector is the perfect solution. It works with 500 of your favorite streaming apps and beams a 100-inch image on your wall, ceiling or makeshift movie screen. Try taking movie night outdoors for a romantic, at-home date.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.