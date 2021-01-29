(CNN) —

Amazon’s subscription box service is quite literally a gift that keeps on giving, and just in time for Valentine’s Day, the mega retailer is offering up to 50% off the first box from a subscription series for a limited time.

Subscription boxes are available in a variety of themes, from chemistry sets so kids can (safely) conduct their own experiments to self-care boxes and tea subscriptions that introduce you to loose-leaf tea from around the world. There’s just one catch: The savings are only open to first-time subscribers, so if you haven’t tried one of these yet, this is the deal for you.

With savings of up to around $25 on some boxes, there’s never been a better time to try them. Plus, you’re not locked into a timeframe with these subscriptions; you can cancel anytime. Read on for some of our favorite Amazon subscription box deals below, any of which would make a delightful Valentine’s Day gift for the loved one in your life.

Kidstir Monthly Kids Cooking Kit Subscription Box ($13.97 for the first box, renews at $39.90 per box; amazon.com)

Kidstir Monthly Kids Cooking Kit Subscription Box PHOTO: Amazon

If your child’s becoming a budding chef during lockdown, this cooking kit subscription box will help them serve up new recipes every month. Each box comes with three recipes with instructions for kids and notes for supervising adults, and each has a different theme, whether it’s exploring the food culture of a specific country or a meal tied to a holiday coming up on the calendar.

MEL Chemistry — Exciting Science Experiments Subscription Box for Kids at Home ($13.97 for the first box, renews at $39.90 per box; amazon.com)

MEL Chemistry PHOTO: Amazon

Made for kids ages 10-14, the MEL Chemistry set delivers two to three new experiments every month — and with more than 80 available in total, it’s going to be a while before the subscription runs out. You’ll get a starter kit with all the equipment you need, as well as a themed box each month that focuses on a certain topic. Also included: a free VR-headset and lessons available both via the headset and on devices.

Bath Blessing Sanctuary Bath Subscription Box ($33.75 for the first box, renews at $45 per box; amazon.com)

Bath Blessing Sanctuary Bath Subscription Box PHOTO: Amazon

If you know someone who could use a little relaxation — or you’re under a ton of stress yourself right now — Therabox’s self-care subscription box helps its recipients take a load off with a soothing bath. Each monthly box has five bath and body products to help restore a little balance, ranging from organic bath soap to shower steamers and soothing lotions.

Amazon Book Box ($16.99 for the first box, renews at $19.99 per box; amazon.com)

Amazon Book Box PHOTO: Amazon

Keep little ones reading with Amazon’s book subscription box, which you can opt into one, two or three times each month. You choose books by age group, with selections for newborns to 12 year olds, and each box will include four board books or two hardcover books.

Simple Loose Leaf Tea Subscription Box ($6.49 for the first box, renews at $12.99 per box; amazon.com)

Simple Loose Leaf Tea Subscription Box PHOTO: Amazon

It’s pretty much the peak time of year for tea with all these chilly days ahead, and this monthly tea selection delivers almost a month’s supply of the stuff. Each box contains about 20 cups of four different kinds of loose leaf tea with varying flavor profiles — and tasting notes are included so you can learn a bit more about what you’re sipping.

BabyFaceDiary Korean Sheet Mask Monthly Subscription Box ($14.49 for the first box, renews at $29.99 per box; amazon.com)

BabyFaceDiary Korean Sheet Mask Monthly Subscription Box PHOTO: Amazon

Skin can always use a little extra TLC during the coldest months of the year, and this K-beauty subscription box, delivered monthly, comes with eight curated Korean sheet masks. Products are chosen to fit most skin types, and the box comes with a booklet with a little more info about the benefits of each one.

