Small blast goes off near Israeli embassy in New Delhi

New Delhi (CNN) A small blast went off close to the Israeli embassy in the Indian capital of New Delhi on Friday afternoon, damaging the windows of parked vehicles.

New Delhi police said a "very low intensity improvised device" went off around 5 p.m. local (6.30 a.m. ET) in the center of the city. No injuries were reported.

Israel is currently treating the explosion as a terror event, an official at the country's foreign ministry told CNN. The official said it is too early to say for sure whether the embassy was the target but "this is one of the investigation directions at this stage."

An Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson said earlier there were no casualties in the blast and there had been no damage to the building.

Delhi police said the windows of three vehicles were the only things to be damaged in the blast, adding that on "initial impressions" the explosion was a "mischievous attempt to create a sensation."

Read More