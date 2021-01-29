Several remaining missing Chibok schoolgirls escape from Boko Haram

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Some of the Chibok schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram nearly seven years ago have finally escaped from their captors, a father of one of the girls told CNN.

Halima Ali Maiyanga, one of more than 100 young women still missing, called her father to say she and others had managed to flee Boko Haram militants Thursday.

"She asked me. Is this my daddy? Is this my daddy, and she started crying. The crying was [so] much and I couldn't hear her very well. I was crying too. I never expected to hear from her again," Ali Maiyanga said.

"The whole family is so happy. Our house is full of people who are rejoicing with us."

Ali Maiyanga said he didn't get a chance to speak to his daughter properly, as she was emotional and the call was short. But he said she and others are safe and being looked after by the Nigerian army.

