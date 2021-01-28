Thumbs gave human ancestors a 'formidable' advantage

(CNN) Whether we're texting or using tools, our hands -- perhaps more than any other body part -- are what equip us for modern life.

The killer app in the evolution of our hands was our opposable thumbs, which allow humans to precisely hold tiny things between our fingertips and pad of our thumb.

When did we first get this unusual manual dexterity?

A new approach to this question, however, suggests that while early hominins may have been dexterous, they did not have the powerful thumb typical of humans today until later, about 2 million years ago. It was at this time an early species of humans first left Africa, and our dexterity could have been the driving force behind a more complex human culture that emerged then.

"Increased manual dexterity in the form of efficient thumb opposition was among the early defining characteristics of our lineage, providing a formidable adaptive advantage to our ancestors," said paleoanthropologist Katerina Harvati, a professor at Eberhard Karls University of Tübingen in Germany and lead author of a new study that published in the journal Current Biology.

"It is likely a crucial element underlying the development of complex culture over the last 2 million years, shaping our biocultural evolution."

The powerful thumb that characterizes the human hand evolved only in some fossil hominin species around 2 million years ago, the study suggested.

The researchers estimated how powerful the thumb was in some of our fossil human relatives by virtually modeling a muscle in the thumb that is important for opposability and the motion that brings the thumb into contact with other fingers.

This involved comparing the grip of recent and early modern humans, living chimpanzees and six different hominin species. Those six species include one of the earliest -- Australopithecus afarensis (Lucy) -- and more recent archaic humans such as Neanderthals who existed before and, in some cases, alongside early Homo sapiens in the centuries and millennia before we emerged as the lone hominin survivor.

The scientists took into account soft tissue as well as bone anatomy.

"Until now manual dexterity has mainly been assessed by simply comparing the fossils with the anatomy present in humans, and assuming that the more anatomically similar a fossil was to the modern human condition, the more similar in its dexterity and manual capacities," Harvati said via email.

"However, this view is relatively simplistic, as similar efficiency can be achieved by different forms, and also because it did not take into account the effect of muscles. The latter is extremely important, but of course is not preserved in the fossil record."

Increased manual dexterity as a result of a powerful thumb gave our early ancestors an edge, paleoanthropologist and lead study author Katerina Harvati said.

The earliest stone tool makers from the Australopithecus family who lived from around 2 million to 3.8 million years ago did not have the heightened manual dexterity that later hominins did, the researchers found. It would have been more difficult to make precise movements such as holding a pen for writing, but these australopitchecines would have been able to use tools such as sticks and unmodified rocks -- a bit like chimpanzees do in the wild.

"The phalanges (finger bones) of Australopithecine hands were generally longer and more curved than those of modern humans (though not as much as living great apes). So, they would probably be able to shake your hand, but it would likely make a noticeable difference," Harvati said.

The researchers' results suggested that the powerful thumb that characterizes the human hand evolved only in some fossil hominin species around 2 million years ago.

At this time Homo erectus emerged -- the earliest humans to have body proportions similar to Homo sapiens and the first to disperse from Africa -- as well as evidence of systematic butchering of hunted animals and use of aquatic resources. Stone tools also got more sophisticated and were used more habitually, widening early human diets.

"Of course it is not possible to show a direct association," Harvati said. "But we do see increased cultural complexity through time in the fossil record after 2 million years or so, which is the age of the earliest fossil showing heightened thumb efficiency in our sample.

"This includes more systematic use of st