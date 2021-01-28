Health workers, stuck in the snow, administer coronavirus vaccine to stranded drivers

(CNN) Unlike many who have to drive miles to get a Covid-19 vaccine, some travelers in southwestern Oregon had the vaccine come to them Tuesday under treacherous weather conditions.

Josephine County Public Health workers were returning from a mass vaccination clinic at Illinois Valley High School in Cave Junction when about 20 members of the group got stranded in a snowstorm at Hayes Hill, the agency said.

To keep those doses from going unused before expiring, the workers went from car to car to offer people the chance to get a shot, the health department said.

An ambulance was waiting nearby in case any recipients had an adverse reaction.

