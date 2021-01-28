Philadelphia severs ties with Covid-19 testing and vaccine organization after losing 'trust in them'

(CNN) The city of Philadelphia has cut ties with a Covid-19 vaccine provider, saying it lost "trust in them as an organization," after a slew of controversial moves by the group and its 22-year-old CEO, who admitted Thursday he took vaccine doses and administered them to four friends.

Additionally, Philly Fighting COVID (PFC) unexpectedly shuttered its Covid-19 testing operations to focus on vaccine administration and changed from a nonprofit organization to a for-profit entity -- a shift the health department said it learned about from local news outlets.

Concerns were also raised about changes to PFC's privacy policy that would allow it to sell patients' data collected through their online registration site, according to a report from a local news outlet.

"Trust is the most important thing we have when giving out vaccine, and we couldn't ask Philadelphians to trust an outfit that we no longer trusted," James Garrow, a spokesman for Philadelphia's Department of Public Health, told CNN on Thursday. "So we immediately ended the relationship."

The department announced Tuesday it "will no longer work with Philly Fighting COVID to provide testing or vaccines, effective immediately," following local news reports of growing concerns around PFC's operations.

